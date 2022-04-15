Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 633 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQL stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $96.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99.

