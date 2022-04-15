Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 63.2% during the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 132.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.