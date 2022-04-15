A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16,206.67.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

