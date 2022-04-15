Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,560.0 days.

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

