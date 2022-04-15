Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 94.9% in March

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AOTVF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOTVF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC started coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

