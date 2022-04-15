Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 898.0 days.
Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.94.
About Amada (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.