Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 898.0 days.

Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Get Amada alerts:

About Amada (Get Rating)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.