Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.70. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2,084 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.