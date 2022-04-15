Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.70. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2,084 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
