Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.33. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.