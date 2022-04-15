Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

