SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $17.48

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.29. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 2,521 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 111,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

