SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $17.48

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.29. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 2,521 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.70.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
