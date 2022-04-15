HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
