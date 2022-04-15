HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.