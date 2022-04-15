Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $25.77. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 7,698 shares changing hands.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

