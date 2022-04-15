WW International (NYSE:WW) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.46. WW International shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 7,305 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
WW International Company Profile (NYSE:WW)
