Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up to $42.82

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $44.57. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 117,164 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.
The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
