Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up to $42.82

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $44.57. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 117,164 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

