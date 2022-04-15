Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.91. Satellogic shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.

