Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.47. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 828 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACH. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
