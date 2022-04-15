Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.47. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 828 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACH. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.