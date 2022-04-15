Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.31. Telefónica shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 30,914 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
