Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.31. Telefónica shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 30,914 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

