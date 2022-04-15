SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $36.03

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.26. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 1,295 shares trading hands.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock worth $1,793,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

