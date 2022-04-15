Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Up to $53.45

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.45, but opened at $55.60. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 13,678 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

