DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Get DENSO alerts:

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. DENSO has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $44.85.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENSO (DNZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.