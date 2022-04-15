Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.27. Embark Technology shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMBK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,680,000.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

