FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $28.95

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.00. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 519 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

