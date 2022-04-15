Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.30. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $618.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

