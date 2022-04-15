Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.44. Super Group shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2,410 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
Super Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.