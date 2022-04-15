Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.44. Super Group shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2,410 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Super Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

