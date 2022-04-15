Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.95. Sabre shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 52,702 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

