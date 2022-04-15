Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $83.20

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.20, but opened at $86.00. Trupanion shares last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,708 shares of company stock worth $3,169,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

