Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.80. Boxed shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.