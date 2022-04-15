Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.80. Boxed shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.