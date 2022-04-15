Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.13. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 93,104 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

