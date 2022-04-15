Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.97. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

