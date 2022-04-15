Barclays Cuts Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

DOCMF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.