Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $40.15

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $38.01. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 8,065 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

