DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) PT Lowered to €5.50

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €6.80 ($7.39) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.33.
