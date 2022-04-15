DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) PT Lowered to €5.50

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €6.80 ($7.39) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.33.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.