Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.