Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.