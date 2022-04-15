Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.
Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.