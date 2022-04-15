Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.39. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 10,138 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
