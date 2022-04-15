Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.39. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 10,138 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

