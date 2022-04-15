Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.48. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 1,657 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.