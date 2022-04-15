Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

