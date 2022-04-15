Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.