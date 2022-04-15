Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.25.

EPOKY opened at $20.13 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

