EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.