EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
About EnQuest (Get Rating)
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.