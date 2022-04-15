PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 9,261 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

