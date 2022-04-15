AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.11. AEye shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 7,006 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

