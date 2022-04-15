AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.11. AEye shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 7,006 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
