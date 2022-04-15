Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT Lowered to €18.60

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

