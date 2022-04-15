Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Lowered to €95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of HEINY opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

