ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.96. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 734,790 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

