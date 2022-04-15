Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Lowered to €34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Ferrovial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.41.

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

