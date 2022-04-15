Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
FCUUF stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a current ratio of 33.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $573.62 million, a PE ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 2.53.
About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)
