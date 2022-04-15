Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.09) to GBX 2,885 ($37.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

