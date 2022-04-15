Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.71.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $49.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

