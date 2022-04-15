Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

